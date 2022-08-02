Maisie Summers-Newton claims Commonwealth Games gold in Birmingham

A beaming Maisie Summers-Newton shows off her Commonwealth Games gold medal

The 20-year-old, who hails from Wollaston, cruised to first place in the S6 100m breaststroke in front of her home crowd at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre.

It was the first time the S6 100m breaststroke had been held as part of the Commonwealth Games, and the world, paralympic and European champion added another title to her growing collection.

Summers-Newton is the world record holder in the event, and she dominated the race in Birmingham from the very start.

She finished in a time of 1:32.72, beating her nearest rival, England team-mate Grace Harvey, by more than 10 seconds, while Canada's Camilee Berube finished third.

Summers-Newton took to Twitter to praise the supporters inside the Sandwell Aquatics Centre.

"I didn’t expect that roar to be honest," she wrote.