Lynn back in the old routine as Steelbacks warm up for Blast with win double over Worcestershire

The Northants players travelled to Kidderminster to take on Worcestershire in a double header, ahead of the first teams meeting in the competition opener at the County Ground on Wednesday night.

And it proved to be a fruitful afternoon for the County, with the likes of new skipper David Willey, Australian imports Chris Lynn and AJ Tye and Josh Cobb getting valuable run-outs.

It was also a good day for the likes of Ricardo Vasconcelos, Saif Zaib, Emilio Gay, Freddie Heldreich, James Sales and Alex Russell as the Steelbacks claimed two comprehensive victories.

Chris Lynn hit seven sixes in an innings of 93 as Northanrts IIs beat their Worcestershire counterparts at Kidderminster

There was also a welcome return from injury for seam bowler Ben Sanderson and wicket-keeper Lewis McManus, the pair having missed last weekend's Championship thrashing at Hampshire.

The opening match saw Northants bat first, with that man Lynn quickly getting into his stride as he hammered 93 from just 52 balls, hitting seven fours and seven sixes.

He and Vasconcelos, who scored 47 from 30 balls and hit five fours and three sixes of his own, put on 126 for the first wicket.

That laid the foundation for Willey (54 from 23 balls, two fours, six sixes) and Zaib (31 not out from 15 balls, two fours, three sixes) to blast their team to an imposing 232 for three in their 20 overs.

Worcester were soon in big trouble in reply as they slumped to 109 for seven, with wickets for Sales (2-26), Willey (3-48), Graeme White (1-23), Tom Taylor (1-34) and Russell (1-28).

A brilliant counter attack from Taylor Cornall, who hit 89 from 50 balls, saw the home side recover somewhat but they still fell well short at 194 for eight.

The second match saw Northants ring the changes, with only Heldreich and Russell retaining the places, and the likes of Gay, Cobb, Tye, Sanderson and McManus given a run out.

Worcester batted first on this occasion and were bowled out for just 130, with Heldreich taking three for 19 from three overs, Russell two for 13 and trialist Justin Broad two for 16.

There was also a wicket for Tye on his first appearance for the club.