Loss to Northants the final straw as Keaton Jennings steps down as Lancashire skipper

Keaton Jennings trudges off after being bowled by Harry Conway in Lancashire's first innings against Northants

Keaton Jennings has resigned as Lancashire's red ball captain in the wake of his side's 70-run defeat at the hands of Northants.

The Red Rose slumped to the bottom of the Rothesay County Championship Division Two with their reverse at Wantage Road.

It was a result that came off the back of last summer's relegation from the top flight and four successive draws to open the 2025 campaign, and former England opener Jennings has decided to call it a day.

Jennings was left fuming at the County Ground on Sunday as his team collapsed from 116 for two to 165 all out to lose to Northants, claiming his side had thrown away a great chance of victory.

“The disappointing thing for me is we’ve had four, five, six, seven opportunities in the game to win it and we squandered all those opportunities," said the former England opener.

"Northants lost three or four wickets and they’ve got away from us in both innings.

“It’s massively concerning and emotions aside, it’s just not good enough. On Sunday we were 116 for two and we get bowled out 50 runs later. I’ve got to ask questions of myself, the way we were going about bowling to the tail – are the decisions taken at that time the right ones?

"Obviously not, because the game judges you – it spits out at you what is deserved."

Two days later Lancashire released a statement saying Jennings had quit, with the ex-England man saying: "This has not been an easy decision, however after reflection and conversations with the management, I believe the team will benefit from a change of captaincy.

"My passion and commitment to serving Lancashire has not and will never change. Our current position in the table is not reflective of our commitment as a team and club to winning."

Australian batter Marcus Harris, 33, has taken over as interim captain of the four-day side, with Jennings set to continue as T20 skipper.