Long wait is over as Rory Kleinveldt is unveiled as new Northants bowling coach

The South African, a former player at the County Ground who was part of the 2016 T20 Blast winning team, has been the number one target to replace Chris Liddle since the end of last season.

The agreement had been reached with the 40-year-old to take on the role earlier this year, but visa issues meant the club were unable to make any appointment official, or make any sort of announcement.

Kleinveldt has already met and worked with the Northants bowling group though, as he oversaw the pre-season bowling camp that was held in his native South Africa earlier this month.

Rory Kleinveldt has joined Northants as the club's new bowling coach

His visa was finally issued last week, and the former all-rounder arrived in Northampton on Sunday, before getting straight into work with the squad at the County Ground on Monday.

"It’s a massive honour and privilege to be back at Northamptonshire in a coaching capacity," said Kleinveldt.

"I’m really looking forward to connecting with the team and getting stuck into making this a successful summer for Northamptonshire."

In all, Kleinveldt made 109 appearances for Northants across all formats between 2015 and 2018, playing in the brilliant white ball team that reached T20 Blast final in his first two seasons, and helping win the second against Durham on 2016.

Rory Kleinveldt celebrates the Steelbacks' 2016 T20 Blast win with Rob Keogh

A seam bowler and big-hitting and destructive batter, Kleinveldt claimed 217 wickets in his time in County colours, and he will bring a wealth of experience as both a player and coach.

He played Test, ODI and T20i cricket for South Africa, and has also worked with the national team as a white ball bowling coach.

Kleinveldt was most recently working as the bowling coach and assistant coach at SA domestic side Western Province.

Northants head coach John Sadler was delighted to be able to confirm the club had finally got their man.

"It's been a long ordeal to get Rory here but we’re delighted to finally bring him in," said Sadler.

"He brings incredible knowledge, experience and has a strong emotional connection to the club which is really important.