Liddle pleased as Northants bowlers contain Kent, but home side still well set

And he believes there is still the opportunity for the County to minimise the ‘criminal’ damage caused by day one’s batting collapse at Canterbury.

Northants were dismissed for 303 having at one point been sitting pretty at 205 for two thanks to Emilio Gay’s century.

Kent were certainly made to work hard for their runs in their first innings, but they will resume on day three on 287 for five, just 16 runs in arrears, with Jordan Cox 63 not out and England man Sam Billings at the crease, unbeaten on 24.

Northants assistant coach Chris Liddle

“I think credit to the bowlers, we’ve ran in, we’ve hit the wicket hard and the spinners have done a great job of controlling the scoreboard,” said Liddle, who is also the club’s bowling coach.

“I think if we’d had a bit of luck with catches and nicks that could have carried things could have been slightly different.

“But we’re sitting here with them 287 for five and not far off our total, so we’re a bit disappointed they’re as close as they are.

“With a bit of luck it could have been slightly different, but I can’t knock the effort shown.”

And he added: “It’s criminal to lose eight wickets for a hundred runs on a wicket we thought was a pretty good wicket.

“It’s certainly starting to show a bit of up and down and it’s a bit two-paced.

“I think it’s only going to get harder as the game unfolds, so hopefully it won’t cost us too much.”

Jack White was the pick of the Northants attack, taking two for 40 from 18 overs

He signed a new two-year contract with the club a fortnight ago, and Liddle said: “Jack White has been quality for us every time he’s put the shirt on this summer, he’s gone out there and he’s performed well today.

“Hopefully that’ll continue, he’s got clarity in his game and he’s comfortable being at first-class level and he’s starting to get results.”