Lehmann thrilled as 'outstanding' Justin Broad signs new three-year deal at Northants

Justin Broad has signed a new deal and will be a Northants player until the end of 2028

Head coach Darren Lehmann is delighted that 'outstanding' all-rounder Justin Broad has committed his future to Northants.

The 25-year-old has agreed a new contract at the County Ground that will see him remain a Northants player until at least the end of the 2028 campaign.

He had already signed an extension until the end of 2026 earlier this summer, but that has been extended further following his excellent form.

Broad has been one of the standout performers with bat, ball and in the field for the County this summer, and Lehmann has labelled him a 'future leader' at Northants.

Brought to the club by former head coach John Sadler, Broad was handed a senior contract and a first team debut midway through the 2023 season, and he has gone from strength to strength ever since.

“Justin’s been outstanding for us this season and has been really impressive to watch," said Lehmann.

“He’s performed brilliantly in all formats so we’re delighted to be keeping him at the club.

“He’s a future leader here, and the way he goes about his work is exceptional.”

Broad has so far scored 1,123 runs across all formats for Northants.

He is averaging just under 50 in the Rothesay County Championship in 2025, and earlier in the summer he struck back-to-back 150s, including a career-best 171 against Derbyshire in July.

He has also delivered with the white ball, and top-scored with 61 not out to hold the Steelbacks innings together on Finals Day defeat against Hampshire Hawks earlier this month.

That was his third half-century of the Blast campaign, and he has also shown he has potential with the ball as well, claiming 29 wickets for the club so far with his right-arm seamers across all formats.

Broad had spent several seasons trying to break into the professional game before being handed his opportunity at Wantage Road, and he said: “I’m delighted to sign an extension with Northamptonshire.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here since joining and am extremely thankful for the opportunity they gave me.

“I’ve loved working with all the coaches this year and am excited to work with them over the next few years, continuing to improve my game and hopefully helping Northamptonshire to reach the goals that we have set out to achieve."