Lehmann says Steelbacks 'have got things covered' as Breetzke gets South Africa call

Head coach Darren Lehmann says Northants 'have got things covered' ahead of Matt Breetzke's upcoming stint of international duty with South Africa.

The 26-year-old was last week called up by his country to play in a two-match Test series in Zimbabwe that runs from June 28 to July 10, with both matches in Bulawayo.

Breetzke will play in the next two Blast matches against Durham and Notts Outlaws (June 20), but then will head off to play for his country.

He is currently expected to be back in time to play the final two Blast North Group games against Birmingham Bears at Edgbaston on July 13 and at Chester-le-Street against Durham five days later.

But it does mean he misses the County's two Championship clashes in June against Middlesex and Kent, as well as four Blast games against Lancashire Lightning, Worcestershire Rapids, Leicestershire Foxes and Derbyshire Falcons.

The call-up is frustrating for Lehmann, who has already had to do without the South African for the opening seven games of the County Championship due to his involvement in the Indian Premier League – even though he only played one match for Lucknow Super Giants.

But the Steelbacks supremo says plans are in place to cover Breetzke's absence.

"Matt will play the next two games and then go away, and he misses the two Championship games," said the head coach after Wednesday's Blast win over Bears.

"He then misses the first four at the back end of the T20, but we have got things covered in place for that."

Breetkze had endured a low-key start to his second stint with the Steelbacks, but hit his first half-century of the tournament against the Bears, making a crucial 53 from 36 balls - hitting four fours and four sixes.

It was also his first 50 on home soil for the Steelbacks, and he will now be hoping to sign off with a couple more big scores before going to play for his country. Friday night's match with Durham at the County Ground starts at 6.30pm.