Lehmann proud of Northants’ efforts despite frustration against Lancashire

Northants head coach Darren Lehmann (Picture: Peter Short)

Head coach Darren Lehmann was beaming with pride despite Northants falling short in their bid for victory against Lancashire at Old Trafford in the Rothesay County Championship on Monday.

The County went into the final day of the division two clash needing to take eight wickets to secure a first win at the home of the Red Rose since 1999.

But despite an excellent bowling and fielding effort, and the brilliance of on-loan leg-spinner Calvin Harrison, they were unable to claim the win their efforts arguably warranted over the four-day encounter in the north west.

Lancashire, who had started the day on 126 for two, 144 runs in arrears and in serious danger on an innings defeat, eventually finished the day on 351 for nine, a lead of 83, when the match was called to a halt.

Harrison, making his debut for Northants after signing on a two-match stint from Nottinghamshire, ended with career-best figures of seven for 119 from a marathon stint of 57 overs of controlled and testing leg-spin, with his match haul a remarkable 11 for 153 from 76 overs!

It was only his second five-wicket haul in 21 first-class matches, and the first time he had taken 10 wickets in a match.

For Lancashire, Josh Bohannon was their batting star, making 155 from 342 balls, while there was 50 for Australian Marcus Harris.

So in the end it was a frustrating day for Northants, but Lehmann was delighted with the effort, application and skill levels of his team, who bounced back well from their disappointing opening round defeat at the hands of Kent at the County Ground.

The County were always in control of proceedings once they had posted 496 all out after being asked to bat, with Saif Zaib hitting a century, and then looked on course for victory when they bundled the hosts out for 228 in their first innings.

But Lancashire dug in to deny Northants the win.

“I’m a really proud about the way the players went about on it that wicket, which didn't offer too much at all really," said the Australian.

“We thought it might break up a bit more on day four, but Calvin was excellent. Obviously, it was his 11th wicket of the game and seventh of the day.

“I think the 19 wickets we took in this game was a lot better performance with the ball.

“The bowlers worked hard, they tried everything, so I can't complain at all with the effort this game, and we batted well after being sent in. I actually don't know why we got sent in.

“If we get those wickets, you know, the object is to bat first, bat big, which we did and ticked that off, which was really pleasing considering we had a tough time the week before.

“So, pleased with the effort. We could have walked away with a win but just missed out.

“But if we play like that, on wickets that give us a chance, that's what we want."

Northants secured 15 points from the draw, and can take a lot of confidence from their performance ahead of another road trip on Friday when they travel to Derbyshire (start 11am).

Derbyshire go into the game off the back of a win and a draw, and sit in third place in the embryonic division two table, just three points off the early-season leaders Leicestershire.

Northants are currently fifth, 23 points behind second-placed Kent.

Match details: Lancashire 228 (Harrison 4-34, Broad 3-58, Weatherall 2-55) & 351-9 (Harrison 7-119) drew with Northants 496 all out (Zaib 116, McManus 95, Sales 92, Procter 64, Harrison 56) – match drawn, Lancashire 10pts, Northants 15pts

Quotes courtesy of Ken Grime