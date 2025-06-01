Lehmann happy but admits Steelbacks could have been 'braver' in Foxes run-chase

Ravi Bopara hits out during his match-winning innings of 43 not out

Darren Lehmann felt the Steelbacks could have been braver in their run-chase after they squeezed past Leicestershire Foxes to make it two wins out of two in the Vitality Blast North Group.

A superb bowling performance from veteran campaigners Ben Sanderson and David Willey reduced the Foxes to 39 for seven batting first at the County Ground.

Sanderson claimed his 100th T20 wicket for Northants as he claimed four for 15 from his four overs, while Willey, who struck twice in the first over of the match, took three for 20.

The Foxes did recover to post a modest 122 all out, and that proved to be a testing target for the Steelbacks on a lively wicket as they edged home with just four balls to spare, with seasoned T20 campaigner Ravi Bopara steering his team home with a cool and calm 46 not out from 40 balls.

George Bartlett's 26 from 17 balls was crucial for the Steelbacks

George Bartlett also played a crucial role late on, hitting a six and three fours in his 26 from 17 balls, but Lehmann felt his team could and should have made life easier for themselves.

"We bowled well at the start, but I thought Leicestershire fought back well and it was a great game," said the Australian.

"It did a bit more than we thought, as we thought it might be a high-scoring game, but sometimes these low-scoring games are good ones aren't they?

"Although they are are a bit much and nerve-wracking for a coach my age!

"I thought that in the chase we weren't quite brave enough and I felt we could have taken it on a little bit more, especially after the first five or six overs.

"I reckon we could have taken it on more then and try and do it a bit easier.

"I thought George Bartlett was excellent at the back end and then Ravi controlled the innings, which was good, and we got there in the end.

"But when you are chasing totals like that sometimes, you have to do it a little bit easier."

On the bowling performance of Sanderson and Willey, Lehmann said: "It was amazing wasn't it? They got the ball in the right areas.

"They summed up the conditions well and it was more four-day bowling wasn't it? I was pleased they got the early wickets, and they managed to get wickets for us the other night at Yorkshire as well, and that is key.

"It puts pressure on the opposition if you are getting wickets throughout, and that is what we are trying to do as well."

The Steelbacks, who won their opener at Yorkshire Vikings on Friday night, now face a run of three away games in the space of five days, starting with a trip to Derbyshire on Wednesday.