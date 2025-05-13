Lehmann delighted as Northants show 'grit and determination' to see off Lancashire

Darren Lehmann was a happy man after seeing his Northants team beat Lancashire last weekend

Darren Lehmann was delighted with his team's performance as they claimed a first win of the season against Lancashire last weekend.

Northants came out on top of a topsy-turvy three-day encounter to secure a first victory of the Rothesay County Championship Division Two campaign, claiming a 70-run success.

Lehmann's side were on the back foot for much of the first two days after sliding to 67 for six on the first morning, but they stuck in there and on day three completed a remarkable victory, with Lancashire collapsing from 116 for two to 165 all out in pursuit of 236 to win.

"It was an unbelievable day's cricket, and an unbelievable game," Lehmann told @BBCNorthampton.

"You would pay good money to come and watch three days of that, it was exciting from ball one when Luke Procter got one off a length.

"It was an interesting game, it ebbed and flowed and we got across the line with some grit and determination, which is what we are about and what we are trying to be about more consistently.

"In every game so far we have been in it, and we could have easily had one or two more wins, but it is pleasing to get the first one out of the road."

There were a clutch of key performances with bat and ball, with Lewis McManus and Saif Zaib making patient half-centuries, and Ben Sanderson smashing a remarkable 65 not out from just 28 balls in the second innings to set up the win.

With the ball, there were solid wicket-hauls for Harry Conway, Luke Procter, Liam Guthrie, Sanderson and leg-spinner Calvin Harrison, who snared four wickets on Sunday - including the key one of Australian Marcus Harris to spark that collapse.

"I thought Saif played beautifully, especially in the middle order, and then there was Lewis McManus in the first innings, and the tail-enders did their job again," said Lehmann.

"It was not an easy pitch, and it takes some character to actually bat on that sort of wicket so that is what I was pleased about.

"We knew it would be harder at the back end of the game with the ups and downs and spin, and it did all of those things.

"Sunday was an exceptional day for us, we won every session, controlled the game, and put them under pressure. I am delighted."

Northants are back on the road as they return to action on Friday when they travel to Cardiff to take on Glamorgan.