Leg-spinner Alex Russell signs new deal to stay at Northants

Leg-spinner Alex Russell has put pen to paper on a new one-year contract extension at Northamptonshire.

By Jeremy Casey
Published 26th Apr 2023, 10:56 BST- 2 min read
Alex Russell has signed a new deal with NorthamptonshireAlex Russell has signed a new deal with Northamptonshire
Alex Russell has signed a new deal with Northamptonshire

The 21-year-old was already under contract until the end of this year, but his new deal means he will now be staying at Wantage Road until at least the end of the 2024 campaign.

“I’m delighted to sign a new deal with the club and hopefully I can kick on and try to make an impact on the team," said Russell.

“The club is in a really good place at the moment, and I just want to contribute to that in all formats this year.”

Alex Russell in action for the Steelbacks during the Royal London Cup match against Glamorgan in AugustAlex Russell in action for the Steelbacks during the Royal London Cup match against Glamorgan in August
Alex Russell in action for the Steelbacks during the Royal London Cup match against Glamorgan in August
Russell impressed in his first season at the club in 2022 having initially joined from Herefordshire, and head coach John Sadler is keen for the player to build on an impressive winter of training.

“His attitude has been excellent," said Sadler.

"Alex has worked extremely hard over the winter, and he has a huge inner drive to become the best player he can be.

“He’s improved all facets of his game and certainly has a huge future in all formats which is something we’re keen to build on this season.”

To date, Newport-born Russell has made 10 first team appearances for the County, playing eight 50-over matches and two in the Vitality Blast.

He has claimed five victims in List A games, and one in the T20 format - but it was a special one as he dismissed Lancashire and England's Liam Livingstone on his debut at Old Trafford last June.

It has certainly been a good few days for Russell, who celebrated his 21st birthday last week, and then on Tuesday claimed the remarkable figures of six for 10 from nine overs in the second team's red-ball friendly at Loughborough UCCE.

Prior to his arrival at Northants at the beginning of the 2022 campaign, Russell, who came through the academy at Gloucestershire, had played National Counties cricket for Herefordshire.

