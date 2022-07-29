Leading run-scorer Procter commits future to Northants

Luke Procter has signed a new two-year deal at Northamptonshire

The all-rounder has put pen to paper on a two-year contract extension that means he will stay at Wantage Road until at least the end of summer 2024.

Procter is Northants' leading run-scorer in the LV= Insurance County Championship this season, and the news of his signing follows hot on the heels of top wicket-taker Ben Sanderson also agreeing a new three-year deal.

The all-rounder has already scored 815 runs in red ball cricket this season at an average of 81.5 this season, topping the County run tally as well as averages.

The 34-year-old has hit three centuries and three half-centuries.

“I'm really pleased to have signed a new deal with Northamptonshire.” said Procter.

“It's a great dressing room to be a part of and I'm looking forward to what comes next with the lads.

“I feel like I'm in a good spot with my batting at the minute and know what my role is in the order, hopefully I can keep that going and contribute to a few more wins for the county.”

Head coach John Sadler was full of praise for what Procter has delivered for his side, and is delighted the former Lancashire man is staying with the Tudor Rose.

“I’m delighted to get him on board, Proccy has been magnificent for us this year,” said Sadler.

“It’s important to consider not only the amount of runs he’s scored, but the way he’s got them too.

“Some of his innings have been crucial in the contest and when the team needed them the most, that knock against Essex on a green pitch was one of the best I’ve seen for a long time.”

In addition to his stack of runs, Procter has also played an important role in the club’s bowling attack when required.

“He’s a leader in the dressing room and out in the pitch," added Sadler.

"And being the allrounder that he is, he gives us the option to balance the team how we need too.”