Labuschagne makes short-term Glamorgan return ahead of Northants clash

Marnus Labuschagne will play for Glamorgan against Northants

Australian Test star Marnus Labuschagne will line up for Glamorgan when they entertain Northants at Cardiff on Friday (start 11am).

Labuschagne has signed a two-match deal to play for the Welsh county as he bids to get match ready for next month's World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord's.

And he goes straight into a 14-man squad to face Northants in the Rothesay County Championship Division Two clash at the SWALEC Stadium.

Labuschagne replaces South African batter Colin Ingram, who has enjoyed a superb start to the season, scoring a century and four half-centuries in Glamorgan's opening five fixtures, racking up 451 runs at 56.37.

"It'll be good to have him involved, he knows the players, he brings energy and quality so it's great to have him back into the squad," said Glamorgan coach Richard Dawson.

"I've come up against him and met him a couple of times so I'm looking forward to working with him.

"Col's in great form but the lads are excited and the club's excited to get Marnus in, he'll be hungry for runs and bring something different to the changing room."

Glamorgan were huge winners against Kent at Canterbury last week, hammering their hosts by an innings and 161 runs.

That was their first win of the season, and sees them sitting in sixth place in the table, one place and four points behind Northants, who also claimed their first victory of the summer as they edged past Lancashire by 70 runs.

Darren Lehmann has stuck with the 12 players he named for the clash with Red Rose, as well as adding seam bowler Dom Leech.

Calvin Harrison is set to play his fifth game on the spin for Northants after extending his loan spell from Nottinghamshire.

Northants squad v Glamorgan: Luke Procter (c), George Bartlett, Justin Broad, Harry Conway, Liam Guthrie, Calvin Harrison, Rob Keogh, Dom Leech, Lewis McManus, James Sales, Ben Sanderson, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Saif Zaib

Glamorgan squad v Northants: Sam Northeast (c), Kiran Carlson, Chris Cooke, Mason Crane Asitha Fernando, Timm Van Der Gugten, Andy Gorvin, James Harris, Zain Ul Hassan, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben Kellaway, Ned Leonard, Asa Tribe, ⁠Will Smale