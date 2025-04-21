Kirk and Phillips star as Steelbacks Women get season off to a winning start

Michaela Kirk scored an unbeaten century for the Steelbakcs Women

Michaela Kirk and Ella Phillips were the star performers as Northants Steelbacks Women got their season off to a winning start at Leicestershire on Sunday.

David Ripley's side travelled to Grace Road for their opening Metro Bank One Day Cup match of the summer, and cruised to a thumping 185-run victory.

Kirk, on loan from The Blaze, led the way with the bat, hitting an unbeaten 125 as the Steelbacks posted 264 for six.

And Phillips then did the bulk of the damage with the ball, the spinner claiming four for 17 as the hosts suffered a disastrous start to be reduced to nine for five, before eventually being dismissed for 79.

Kirk, who joined the club last week, hit 16 fours as she eased to 125 not out from 124 balls.

Support came from Beth Ascott who made 45 from 60 balls, and Gemma Marriott who hit 24 from 17.

Phillips and fellow opener Bethan Robinson then dismantled the Leicestershire top order between them, with the latter, who claimed a wicket with the first ball of the innings, finishing with two for 17 from six overs.

The innings was wrapped up by skipper Anisha Patel (1-16) and Alicia Presland, who took two for 16.

The Steelbacks are back in action on Sunday (April 27, 10.30am) when they entertain Gloucestershire in their second Metro Bank ODC encounter.