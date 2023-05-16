Sean Cullen and Ryan Redding are the mangers of the team they have a helper that is a coach Drew Concannon This football team has been going for 2 years

The boys have worked so hard to get where they are now it meant the world to every single one of them to win the final.Dougie Thomas is our goal keeperArthur concannon is our left wingerElleas kaium is a defenderConnor Cullen is a defenderRonnie Payne is forwardFillip stinga is a forwardHarley-Rae leeson is right wing forwardAlexander tylczynski is forwardJahdace leeson left midfieldAlex bratu attacking midfielder

And would just to say thank you parents for all your support and the amount of people that came to watch was amazing a very fun filled day