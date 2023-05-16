News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Barclays set to shut 15 more UK branches in latest round of closures
Facebook and Instagram roll out UK verification subscription service
Sky customers report internet and mobile outage
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs

Kingsthorpe Jets Phantoms celebrate winning plate final for 2023

Kingsthorpe Jets Phantoms U8s won the plate final 2023 against Cogenhoe United FC on Saturday May 13.

By Kirsty CullenContributor
Published 16th May 2023, 16:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 17:31 BST

Sean Cullen and Ryan Redding are the mangers of the team they have a helper that is a coach Drew Concannon This football team has been going for 2 years

The boys have worked so hard to get where they are now it meant the world to every single one of them to win the final.Dougie Thomas is our goal keeperArthur concannon is our left wingerElleas kaium is a defenderConnor Cullen is a defenderRonnie Payne is forwardFillip stinga is a forwardHarley-Rae leeson is right wing forwardAlexander tylczynski is forwardJahdace leeson left midfieldAlex bratu attacking midfielder

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And would just to say thank you parents for all your support and the amount of people that came to watch was amazing a very fun filled day

Spotlight Spotlight
Spotlight