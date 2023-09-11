News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Kettering tennis prodigy finds first International success

Kettering resident Razvan Lazar picks up his first International tennis federation (ITF) ranking points and has achieved a new world ranking of 3174.
By Razvan LazarContributor
Published 11th Sep 2023, 11:07 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

18 year old Razvan Lazar is currently ranked 89th in the United Kingdom, with several Regional and National successes including 6 regional titles at both the Under-18 and Men's open levels. Last week, Lazar was set on his journey to the Peja Open in Kosovo, an international junior event. At the tournament Lazar managed to get his first doubles win, making it to the quarter finals of the tournament and his first singles main draw win knocking out 8th seed Mars Argun of Turkey in a close 6-4 6-4 win in the first round. Lazar then unfortunately lost second round to the Spaniard Rubén Minguez Merchan in a close battle between the two friends. With both singles and doubles results Lazar was given 2.75 ITF ranking points putting him at a new world ranking of 3174. With that, Razvan Lazar will now be working hard and training back home at Corby Tennis Centre preparing for upcoming under-18 Nationals and other International tournaments.

Related topics:KetteringRegionalUnited KingdomKosovoTurkey