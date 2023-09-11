Kettering tennis prodigy finds first International success

18 year old Razvan Lazar is currently ranked 89th in the United Kingdom, with several Regional and National successes including 6 regional titles at both the Under-18 and Men's open levels. Last week, Lazar was set on his journey to the Peja Open in Kosovo, an international junior event. At the tournament Lazar managed to get his first doubles win, making it to the quarter finals of the tournament and his first singles main draw win knocking out 8th seed Mars Argun of Turkey in a close 6-4 6-4 win in the first round. Lazar then unfortunately lost second round to the Spaniard Rubén Minguez Merchan in a close battle between the two friends. With both singles and doubles results Lazar was given 2.75 ITF ranking points putting him at a new world ranking of 3174. With that, Razvan Lazar will now be working hard and training back home at Corby Tennis Centre preparing for upcoming under-18 Nationals and other International tournaments.