Kettering FC hit the back of the net with new sponsorship deal

A Kettering-based football team will be stepping onto the pitch in style next season after scoring a kit sponsorship deal with McCarthy Stone.

The partnership between Kettering FC, who play at The John Lowther Centre on Rushton Road, and the UK’s leading developer and manager of retirement communities, will see the club’s under-16s teams sport a new kit featuring McCarthy Stone’s logo.

The North Northamptonshire club is home to a total of 22 teams, including an under-sevens team, two men’s teams, a ladies’ team, and three disability football teams. Last season saw its disability football teams take on rivals in the GCE Hire Fleet Peterborough and District Football League, who run The Goed Life PAN Disability League. Despite being their first time playing in the league, all three teams finished in the top five. As part of the club’s commitment to making football accessible to all, Kettering FC also offers training to all ages.

Kettering FC Under-16s Coach, Chris Lane comments: “It takes a lot of graft to run a football club, so we’re always grateful for any support. It’s great to have the backing of McCarthy Stone who are well known for their involvement in local community projects and ventures. The team are chuffed with their brand-new kits, you’d be surprised how much of a confidence boost it can give them ahead of a match.”

Kettering FC show off their new kits thanks to McCarthy Stone

Declan Fishwick, Business Development Manager at McCarthy Stone, added: “An important part of what we do here at McCarthy Stone is support local activities and initiatives in the towns and communities in which we build to help create a lasting, positive legacy. Therefore, we’re delighted to lend our support to Kettering FC by sponsoring its kit and look forward to building our relationship with the team further in the future.”

