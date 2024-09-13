John Sadler lost his job as Northants head coach last week (Picture: Peter Short)

“There is almost like no set leader now, it is like 'come on lads, we will do this ourselves'”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rob Keogh admits it has been 'a difficult time' following the departure of head coach John Sadler.

But he also believes the decision has created 'a little bit of togetherness' in the County Ground dressing room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadler lost his job last Friday, just hours after the Steelbacks had been beaten by Somerset in the Vitality Blast quarter-final.

Northants all-rounder Rob Keogh

The 42-year-old paid the price for a disappointing season that had seen them fail to win any of their opening 11 County Championship Division Two matches following relegation last season, and also fail to reach the knockout stages of the Metro Bank One Day Cup.

Sadler, who had been at the helm for three years, has been replaced on a temporary basis by his assistant coaches Rory Kleinveldt, Greg Smith and Graeme White.

And the trio had an instant impact as Northants claimed a first red-ball win for almost a year as they saw off Derbyshire by 133 runs at Wantage Road on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keogh played a starring role in that victory, taking eight wickets in the match, including five as the visitors were bowled out for 132 in pursuit of their target of 266 to win, and also scored a crucial 63 for Northants in their second innings.

A stalwart of the club, Keogh has now seen various changes and key people come and go during his time at the County Ground, and he told BBC Radio Northampton: "It's always a difficult time, and I have been part of a few actually.

"It is always a strange of time and a strange atmosphere, but the one thing it does create is a little bit of togetherness in the dressing room.

"There is almost like no set leader now, it is like 'come on lads, we will do this ourselves'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And I think the senior players really stood up this week, and not just on the field, but also off the field, behind the scenes, and we just want to finish on a high.

"We know as a collective it has not been the season we would have hoped for.

"We are still planning to try and win the next two games, finish with three wins in a row, and kick that into next year."

Northants are back in action on Tuesday when they host Leicestershire in their final home County Championship game of the season, before they end the campaign with a trip to Headingley to play Yorkshire.