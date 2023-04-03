Rob Keogh claimed three wickets with his off-spin

In the club's final pre-season friendly before they start their LV= Insurance County Championship campaign against Kent in Canterbury on Thursday, several players made key contributions.

Jack White claimed five wickets in the students' first innings, as they were rolled over for just 90 on Saturday morning, before Josh Cobb hammered a sparkling 134 from just 94 balls.

That innings was the bedrock off Northants' 343 all out, with other useful runs coming from Lewis McManus (43), Gareth Berg (33) and Ricardo Vasconcelos (37).

That meant Oxford started their second innings on Sunday needing to score 253 to make the County bat again, and despite a much-improved effort with the bat on their part, they fell short as they were bowled out for 246 in 72.2 overs.

Rob Keogh and Gareth Berg accounted for the top order as Oxford slid to 117 for five, with spinner Keogh claiming three for 50 from 16 overs and seamer Berg, who has enjoyed a good pre-season, nabbing two for 39 from 12.