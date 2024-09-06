Karen Brooks wins two gold medals at World Masters Championships in Sweden

Karen Brooks staged a sterling performance to win two gold medals at the 12-day World Masters Athletics Championships held at the city of Gothenburg in Sweden.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Corby Athletic Club runner who entered the global championships as a second claim member of Harborough Athletics Club was part of the GB team that won a total 187 medals – 70 gold – 60 silver and 57 bronze.

The British team finished third overall on the medals with a total of 187 medals – 70 gold – 60 silver and 57 bronze. The USA team won the championships title with a staggering 247 medals, followed in second place by Germany with 203 medals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brooks grabbed two gold medals in the 800m and 1 500m races for the women's 65-70 age group at major events where athletes were paired to fight it out in many track and field events in varied age groupings.

Victorious Karen Brooks showing her two gold medals

The long-saving avid runner kick-started the competition with an emphatic victory in the 800m race, clocking 2:43:54 and narrowly missed breaking the current European record in the two-lap event.

Brooks had the courage for better results in the final after having won the heat. She got off to a fast pace in the final and outperformed her opposition to beat the second placed Atsuko Nakayama of Japan who recorded a time of 2:48:58. Swedish athlete Gunnel Tolfes who had more support from the local spectators finished third in 2:50:20.

In the second week of the masters’ championships, Brooks had another encounter with Nakayama in the 1 500m final. Nakayama was rated the pre-race favourite, but she faded in the middle of the contest, while Brooks held on with a powerful kick to win her second gold medal in 5:35:82.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was after the two runners had exchanged the lead upfront. Nakayama eventually came third in 5:45:39. Nancy Simmons of the USA charged hard from behind in the closing stages to finish second in 5.38.60.

Ahead of the World Masters Athletics Championships - Brooks used the British Masters Athletics Championships at Moorways Stadium in Derby, as part of her intense preparations for the global event.

She won both the 800m and 1 500m races in Derby and set a new British and European record in the 1 500m with a time of 5:30:54.

The World Masters Championships is specifically for athletes aged over 35 up to the 80 age group brackets. It has gained significant world-wide popularity since its formation in 1975 and it attracted over 8 000 competitors from 111 countries.