Karen Brooks smashes British Women's 65 age group 800m record

By Geshom Nyathi
Contributor
Published 25th Sep 2024, 09:45 BST
Karen Brooks of Corby Athletic Club ended the 2024 track and field athletics season on a high note breaking the European and British record for the women's 65 age group division at the recent Inter-Area Masters Athletics Challenge competition at Rockingham Stadium in Corby.

Brooks - who in August won gold medals in the 800m and 1 500m races at the Gothenburg World Masters Athletics Championships in Sweden strongly outpaced the opposition to win the two-lap race in a new record time of 2:40:65.

The long-time stalwart runner set off with a quick and maintained it all the way to posting a comfortable victory. She sliced off a big margin of more than one minute from the the previous record of 2:42:18 set by Alison Bourgeois in 2018.

At the competition at Rockingham Stadium, Jane Fabes of the Southern Counties Veterans AC finished a distant second in 2:59:32, while Maxine Minchella of North Eastern Masters Athletics Association followed in a time of 3:05:36.

Brooks has set sights to compete at the next World Masters Athletics Championships with a view to setting an 800m world record for her 65-age group division.

