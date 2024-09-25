Karen Brooks smashes British Women's 65 age group 800m record

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Karen Brooks of Corby Athletic Club ended the 2024 track and field athletics season on a high note breaking the European and British record for the women's 65 age group division at the recent Inter-Area Masters Athletics Challenge competition at Rockingham Stadium in Corby.

Brooks - who in August won gold medals in the 800m and 1 500m races at the Gothenburg World Masters Athletics Championships in Sweden strongly outpaced the opposition to win the two-lap race in a new record time of 2:40:65.

The long-time stalwart runner set off with a quick and maintained it all the way to posting a comfortable victory. She sliced off a big margin of more than one minute from the the previous record of 2:42:18 set by Alison Bourgeois in 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the competition at Rockingham Stadium, Jane Fabes of the Southern Counties Veterans AC finished a distant second in 2:59:32, while Maxine Minchella of North Eastern Masters Athletics Association followed in a time of 3:05:36.

Brooks has set sights to compete at the next World Masters Athletics Championships with a view to setting an 800m world record for her 65-age group division.