Karen Brooks smashes British Women's 65 age group 800m record
Brooks - who in August won gold medals in the 800m and 1 500m races at the Gothenburg World Masters Athletics Championships in Sweden strongly outpaced the opposition to win the two-lap race in a new record time of 2:40:65.
The long-time stalwart runner set off with a quick and maintained it all the way to posting a comfortable victory. She sliced off a big margin of more than one minute from the the previous record of 2:42:18 set by Alison Bourgeois in 2018.
At the competition at Rockingham Stadium, Jane Fabes of the Southern Counties Veterans AC finished a distant second in 2:59:32, while Maxine Minchella of North Eastern Masters Athletics Association followed in a time of 3:05:36.
Brooks has set sights to compete at the next World Masters Athletics Championships with a view to setting an 800m world record for her 65-age group division.
