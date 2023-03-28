John, who died last August aged 75, was the chairman of the fixture's point-to-point committee for many years as well as the joint master of the Bicester with Whaddon Chase foxhounds from 1994-2009.A successful permit trainer under rules from his farm at Stratton Audley, he was renowned as a great hunting man.The 3m 5f contest, sponsored by Equine Bio Genie, carries total prize money of £1,000 with £500 to the winner and has attracted 11 entries.It was won last year by Premier Magic, who sprang a 66-1 shock for Bradley Gibbs in the St James's Place Hunters' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival two weeks ago, and the Hatfield trainer-rider has a leading contender again in Highway Jewel.The nine-year-old was an early faller on her seasonal debut at Chipley Park but boasts good hunter chase form from 2021 when runner-up to Latenightpass at Warwick before winning at Cheltenham's evening meeting.Fresh from an amazing across-the-card eight-timer - with seven wins between the flags on Sunday supplemented by a point-to-point bumper success under rules at Exeter - Tom Ellis is set to saddle the hat-trick seeking Dundrum Wood.Incredibly, the champion trainer's last 11 runners under both codes have won with Pep Talking's victory at Garthorpe seeing him beat his own record for the fastest half-century of winners in a season by 20 days.Reflecting on his winning spree, Ellis said: "It was unbelievable - beyond our wildest dreams. It was a hectic day, but we have a good team of staff, and the owners are very supportive."With his string in red-hot form, Dundrum Wood, the mount of owner Shona Westrope's granddaughter, Martha Reeve, could add to his tally.The Marton handler said: "She gave him a lovely ride when he won at High Easter. Whether he will beat Highway Jewel if she turns up in top form I don't know, but it will take a nice one to beat him."Just Your Type, winner of the Lord Ashton of Hyde's Cup at Cocklebarrow, is also entered although trainer Max Comley, said the 11-year-old was more likely to bid to add a second of the sport's 'classics' by running in the Grimthorpe Gold Cup at Sheriff Hutton.Horseheath winner Kilbrew Boy, trained at Edgcote by Ben Case, has the option of running here or in the hunt race, while How To Get Away and Diplomate Sivola also come into the reckoning.Vivaldi Collonges, the 2021 winner and second last year for rider Ben Bromley and trainer Phil Rowley, is now with Robert Edwards and the mount of Katinka Beckett.The 14-year-old gelding could bid to regain his crown or tackle the PPORA Club Members Novice Rider Conditions Race (Level 1), sponsored by Vindis Bentley.Top rated of the nine entries here is Muckamore with trainer Francesca Poste looking to the nine-year-old to bounce back after falling at Charm Park.Her husband, Charlie, said: "He was in the process of running very nicely when he tipped up two out. He would have finished third behind Jetaway Joey. It's a significant drop in grade for him."Cobra de Mai gave rider Chloe East her first winner when scoring at Didmarton and could run here or in the opening Bicester with Whaddon Chase Tim Price Memorial Hunt Members, Subscribers & Farmers Race, sponsored by Gade Homes.Kaproyle is set to defend his crown for the Postes, who have won the last three renewals with Summer Sounds successful in 2019 and 2021.Having bumped into Famous Clermont and Jetaway Joey this term, Kaproyale is in calmer waters with Charlie saying: "He was unlucky to get beaten the last time at Charing. He has an obvious chance with no penalty."With clerk of the course Graham Tawell reporting on Tuesday that the going remained Good, Good to Soft in places, the meeting has attracted 77 entries.Ellis is hoping D'Last Spez can step up on his High Easter third in the Restricted, sponsored by Savills, over 2m 5f.He said: "He'd had a wind operation and was probably short of work when he ran at High Easter. He will strip fitter."Alan Hill's Didmarton winner Urban Grit must be respected, while the Postes will be looking to Secret Scripture to progress after being pulled up at Charm Park.Charlie said: "He travelled very well for a long way. Dropping back half a mile in trip should suit him well and a bit of cut in the ground."Ellis has laid out Wicked Thoughts for the Tattersalls Cheltenham Four and Five Years Old Maiden over 2m 5f.The owner-trainer said of the unraced son of Mahler: "He goes very nicely and has done everything well. Where he stands among the rest of ours who knows. We will find out after he runs."The Postes could be represented by Buckfastleigh third Royal Infantry or the unraced Country Mile.Amenon is an eye-catching entry for 13-time National Hunt champion trainer Paul Nicholls in the Six Years Old and Over Maiden, sponsored by Spratt Endicott, with his daughter, Olive, on board.They will be hoping the eight-year-old gelding can go one better after finishing second to Coastal Drift at Bishops Court.There are dangers aplenty headed by All The Ammunition, who has found one too good on his last three starts, including here last year, while Paper Mill's third behind Tara Storm and Captain Biggles at Chaddesley Corbett has been franked by the subsequent exploits of the first two.Sleek 'N' Chic also has form behind Captain Biggles and could make an impact for Gibbs, who has the option of running the six-year-old in the closing Jockey Club Maiden for Mares and Fillies.Super Dawn is worth considering here along with Queen Kalamba.Entrance is £15 per person and tickets can be purchased in advance at https://embed.futureticketing.ie/c/point-to-point-uk/ or on the gate. Under 16s go free.Edgcote is about six miles north east of Banbury, near the A361. The postcode is OX17 1AG, but this covers the whole estate. The best way to arrive is to come off the M40 at junction 11, follow the A361 to Wardington then turn right at the Hare & Hounds pub. Pass the pond, then turn right for Lodge Farm and Trafford Bridge stables.