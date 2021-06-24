It's official: Up to 140,000 fans will be able to attend British Grand Prix at Silverstone next month

A full capacity crowd of up to 140,000 fans will be able to attend the Formula 1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit next month, it has been confirmed today (Thursday, June 24).

The three-day event has been included in the latest phase of the government’s Event Research Programme (ERP) and, as such, will be able to welcome all ticket holders from July 16-18.

Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle thanked the government 'for recognising what an amazing, safe opportunity the British Grand Prix offers to show the world how Britain has dragged itself back on track following the fight against the pandemic'.

Lewis Hamilton celebrates with fans after winning the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in 2019 - the last one with spectators before the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Getty Images

“This is something we have all been working towards for months and I cannot wait to welcome a full capacity crowd back to Silverstone this July," he said.

"Many of our fans rolled their tickets over from 2020 but they are now well placed to enjoy what is sure to be one of the highlights of the summer."

The British Grand Prix being included in the ERP, alongside Wimbledon and The Open, was first reported over the weekend.

The country's largest sporting venue can hold 140,000 spectators, with 70,000 grandstand seats spread around the 3.6-mile circuit and the rest given general admission.

The British Grand Prix and 70th Anniversary Grand Prix went ahead at Silverstone last year without fans.

The Silverstone team will now work closely with the ERP experts and the public health team at West Northamptonshire Council on how to operate the event safely and will be updating ticket holders in the next 10 days.

F1 president Stefano Domenicali added: “It is fantastic news that Silverstone will be a full capacity event and it will be an incredible weekend with hundreds of thousands of fans being there to see our first ever Sprint event on the Saturday and the main event on Sunday.

"I want to express my huge appreciation to the prime minister, Boris Johnson, Secretary of State for Culture Oliver Dowden and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove and Silverstone’s managing director, Stuart Pringle for their tireless work to achieve this great outcome.

"All of the drivers and the teams are hugely looking forward to Silverstone and we can’t wait to be there in July.”

Silverstone said it will be in touch with all ticket holders in the coming days with further details about how the British Grand Prix will run as a pilot event.

Ticket holders will be asked for either proof of a negative lateral flow test taken within 48 hours of arrival at Silverstone or proof of full vaccination.

But the second dose must have been received at least 14 days prior to the first day of attending the event.

Fans are asked not to contact Silverstone at this stage unless absolutely necessary but to keep an eye on its website which will be updated with all the necessary information.

All ticket holders are now able to download their e-tickets by logging in to their account on the relevant page of the website here.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: "I'm pleased that Silverstone will be able to welcome fans back to their large outdoor site for the pinnacle of British motorsport.