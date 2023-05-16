Invincibles? Parklands Tigers under 12 Ambers are set be the only NDYAL club to complete a full season unbeaten!

Parklands Tigers is a well established grass roots football club, based in the local community. The club caters for ages under 6 to under 18, who play in various league and cup competitions throughout the football season.

The key objective of the club is player development, inclusivity and family. If the various teams in the club achieve success, that’s a happy by product of the hard work and commitment of the players, coaches and families. It is not the main goal of the club.

Having said that, the club has had a tremendous season with a number of the teams winning their leagues and two teams (under 12 Amber and under 15s) winning both the league and the cup.

Even more remarkable, the under 12 Ambers are on the brink of finishing their season undefeated. The only team in all of the age group leagues to do so. They have two games remaining. One on the 17th May and the other on the 28th May.

Many of this group have been together for 5+ years. They have grown and developed together. Supported brilliantly by their fabulous parents.

They are a credit to their families, the club and their communities.

The three coaches have only taken over the team this season and have built on the fantastic work of the previous, long term coaching team.

Wish them well and cheer them on.