News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Barclays set to shut 15 more UK branches in latest round of closures
Facebook and Instagram roll out UK verification subscription service
Sky customers report internet and mobile outage
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs

Invincibles? Parklands Tigers under 12 Ambers are set be the only NDYAL club to complete a full season unbeaten!

‘They are a credit to their families, the club and their communities’

By Jon HeydonContributor
Published 16th May 2023, 18:24 BST- 1 min read

Parklands Tigers is a well established grass roots football club, based in the local community. The club caters for ages under 6 to under 18, who play in various league and cup competitions throughout the football season.

The key objective of the club is player development, inclusivity and family. If the various teams in the club achieve success, that’s a happy by product of the hard work and commitment of the players, coaches and families. It is not the main goal of the club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Having said that, the club has had a tremendous season with a number of the teams winning their leagues and two teams (under 12 Amber and under 15s) winning both the league and the cup.

Submit your story to the Chronicle & EchoSubmit your story to the Chronicle & Echo
Submit your story to the Chronicle & Echo
Most Popular

Even more remarkable, the under 12 Ambers are on the brink of finishing their season undefeated. The only team in all of the age group leagues to do so. They have two games remaining. One on the 17th May and the other on the 28th May.

Many of this group have been together for 5+ years. They have grown and developed together. Supported brilliantly by their fabulous parents.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They are a credit to their families, the club and their communities.

The three coaches have only taken over the team this season and have built on the fantastic work of the previous, long term coaching team.

Wish them well and cheer them on.

Come on you Tigers!

Related topics:Tigers