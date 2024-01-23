Indian ace Karun Nair agrees to return to Northants for seven-match stint in 2024

Karun Nair is returning to Northamptonshire for the first seven matches of the 2024 season (Picture: Ben Hoskins/Getty Images for Surrey CCC)

The 32-year-old, who enjoyed a successful three-match stay with Northants at the end of last season, has agreed a deal to return to Wantage Road for the start of the LV= Insurance County Championship Division Two campaign.

Nair will has agreed to a two-month deal that will see him available for the opening seven matches of the campaign.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to Northamptonshire for another stint of County Championship cricket,” said Nair.

“Our aim is to win games and get promoted and I'm excited to get stuck in with the bat and help the team secure victories.

“I would like to thank the coach and captain for believing in me and giving me this wonderful opportunity.

“I was really happy with my form last season and hopefully I can get going right away and put big runs on the board.”

In his three-match stint in 2023, Nair shone very brightly for Northants, scoring 249 runs in his three innings, including a brilliant 150 against

Surrey at the Kia Oval and half-century at Edgbaston against Warwickshire.

He ended his short stint with an average of 83, and head coach John Sadler is delighted to have sealed a deal for a player he labelled his 'main target' ahead of the new season.

“Because of the impact Karun had last season, he was always our main target to get back with us this season," said Sadler.

“Not only did he score some incredible runs for us, his calmness, his temperament, and his hunger for more runs was superb.

“We are delighted to get him on board with us again and I’m sure he will be a super asset for us again this season.”

The announcement of Nair's signing means there will be a strong Indian influence at Northants next season, with Prithvi Shaw also contracted to return to Wantage Road from June onwards.

Northants are due to start their Championship campaign with a four-day clash against Sussex at Hove, which begins on April 5.

Nair is contracted for that match, and will stay at Wantage Road until the conclusion of the date with Yorkshire at the County Ground, which starts on May 24.