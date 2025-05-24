In-form Zaib delighted as he hammers a third century of the season

A smiling Saif Zaib celebrates with Lewis McManus after reaching his century (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Saif Zaib was delighted to produce the goods for Northants on day one of their Rothesay County Championship Division Two clash with Gloucestershire at Wantage Road on Friday.

The left-hander hit a brilliant career-best 141 not out from 202 balls to help rescue his side from a precarious 53 for four after winning the toss and choosing to bat.

Zaib and James Sales, who made 81, put together a 148-run fifth-wicket partnership to take their side to 205 for five, and Zaib and Lewis McManus (33no) added an unbroken 81 for the seventh wicket to take Northants to 327 for six at the close.

Zaib's score was his highest in first-class cricket, surpassing his previous best of 135 against Sussex in 2021, and he paced his innings perfectly, showing great patience at the start before bringing out the big shots later in the day.

Saif Zaib and James Sales rescued Northantrs from 53 for four (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

“The plan was just facing balls as I know when I get in, I can score quickly," said Zaib. "So, it was just a matter of trying to face as many balls as I could.

"Luckily, I’ve obviously done my bit, so hopefully going into Saturday I can do the same."

“It puts the team in a really good position going into the second day.

"I mean, that's my main role, I feel, in the team. Just try to put the team in the best position I can from the position I bat in, even if it's white ball, red ball, whatever format.

“The pitch was a bit slow, a bit low and I could have nicked off earlier on a slightly quicker wicket, but I'm just grateful to get to get a few runs.”

The century is Zaib's third of the season already, doubling his first-class career tally to six, having also scored tons against Lancashire and Derbyshire.

He has also scored two other 50s, and has taken his season campaign tally to 530 runs at an average of 53.

So what does he put down his upturn in form to?

“I couldn't put a finger on it," admitted Zaib, who turned 27 earlier this week.

"I mean, I had a baby daughter a few months ago, so I don't know if she was a blessing in disguise, but yeah, I just feel in a nice space at the moment.

"So, it's just trying to do the simple things right."

Gloucestershire pace bowler Archie Bailey, who was born in Northampton, claimed the early wickets of Gus Miller and Luke Procter, and he said: “It was obviously very exciting at the start, when we got them 57 for four

"But then the pitch flattened out and the ball got a bit soft, and unfortunately in cricket, it can get away from you very quickly.

"We weren't able to capitalise on that spell. But I think it was still a good day for us. We kept the run rate down and bowled our good lengths, good lines, and kept going.

“I think Zaib and Sales played every ball on its merits and attacked the bad balls. I think they just settled in when it was a bit tough, and then capitalised when it was a bit flatter. And yeah, just good batting, I think really.

“The plan for Saturday is to get back out there and see if we can mop up their innings and get batting. The sooner we've got our pads on, I think the better.”

There has been overnight rain in Northampton, with play set to resume at 11am on Saturday.

Quotes courtesy of Jeremy Blackmore