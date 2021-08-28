'I just went for it': Wollaston's star Maisie Summers-Newton reacts to second gold at Paralympics

Maisie Summers-Newton celebrates her second gold of the games.

Wollaston's star Maisie Summers-Newton says she 'gritted her teeth' and 'just went for it' to claim her second gold of the Paralympic Games.

The swimmer won gold in the SB6 100M breaststroke this morning (August 28) and set a new Paralympic record with a time of 1:32:34.

It is the second gold of the games for the former Wollaston School student, who also won the SM6 200m individual medley final on Thursday morning (August 26) - a race in which she also set a new world record.

After today's race, Maisie told Channel 4: "I thought a silver for me would be absolutely amazing so that was my main aim because the Chinese girl (Daomin Lui) obviously got the world record in London.

"I wanted to try and give it my all after that heat. I know I did a great heat swim and I thought I'd give it all I've got.

"That last 25m I just thought grit your teeth and just go for it because I didn't have a clue where anyone else was. I just went for it."

The 19-year-old also spoke about her coaches from Northampton Swimming Club (NSC).

Maisie in action.

Jacquie Marshall director of the club, is in Toyko as head of the British Para-Swimming performance pathway.

Maisie added: "Me and Jacquie set a goal five years ago and that goal has been achieved just being here,.

"The goal has got even bigger now after these two golds.

"I'm just so proud to be with her (Jacquie) and do this experience with her because she has been such an amazing coach, I wouldn't have been able to do it without her."

Maisie also revealed current NSC coach Andy Sharp sent her a message to say 'enjoy the moment'.

Fellow NSC swimmer, Ellie Simmons, joined Maisie in the pool for the final and finished fourth.

Maisie and Ellie gave each other 'a big thumbs up' in the call room before taking to the pool prior to the race, according to the gold medalist.