Huge blow for the Steelbacks as Prithvi Shaw stint ended by knee injury

Northants have been dealt a huge blow with the news that Indian batting star Prithvi Shaw has been ruled out for the rest of the Metro Bank Royal One Day Cup after suffering a knee injury.
By Jeremy Casey
Published 16th Aug 2023, 10:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 11:13 BST

The 23-year-old has been in sensational form since signing for the Steelbacks, hammering a record 244 in last week's win over Somerset, and then following it up with a match-winning century at Durham on Sunday.

But Shaw injured his knee while fielding in that fixture against Durham, and a scan has revealed the injury is worse than initially expected.

Shaw had been in line to play for the Steelbacks in the top-of-the-table One Day Cup date with Worcestershire at the County Ground on Wednesday, but his spell in Northampton is now at an end.

Prithvi Shaw has had his time at Northamptonshire cut short due to a knee injury (Picture courtesy of nccc.co.uk)Prithvi Shaw has had his time at Northamptonshire cut short due to a knee injury (Picture courtesy of nccc.co.uk)
Prithvi Shaw has had his time at Northamptonshire cut short due to a knee injury (Picture courtesy of nccc.co.uk)
“In his short stint Prithvi has made a huge impact on us as a club," said Northants head coach John Sadler.

"It’s a huge shame he won’t be with us for the remainder of this comp.

“He’s an extremely humble young man, he’s very respectful and had been so grateful for the opportunity to represent Northamptonshire.”

Shaw departs as the competition’s current leading run-scorer having chalked up 429 runs across four innings at an average of 143, including that record-breaking knock against Somerset.

“As well as his performances on the field he had a huge impact in our dressing room," added Sadler. "Nobody wanted to win games more than him and he contributed to us doing so.

"We wish him well and hope to see him scoring runs again soon.”

Shaw is now under the guidance of the Indian Crciket Board and will see a specialist in London on Friday.

