Honour for young Hollowell Sailing Club volunteer

A young member of Hollowell Sailing Club has been recognised for his dedication and commitment to the sport in the 2023 RYA Volunteer Awards.

Henry Avery was among 81 volunteers from across the UK honoured in this year’s awards by the Royal Yachting Association (RYA).

The awards were presented by Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, President of the RYA, at the Grade II listed One Great George Street in London.

Henry, of Husbands Bosworth, was one of six individuals to receive a Young Volunteer Award, showing that it’s never too soon to start supporting others in the sport.

Henry Avery from Hollowell SC is presented an RYA Volunteer Award by HRH The Princess Royal

Having learned to sail at Hollowell Sailing Club aged 15, Henry then became an RYA Assistant Instructor and gave his time to support training as often as possible, subsequently taking his qualification to the next level to become an RYA Dinghy Instructor.

Now training to be a barrister, Henry still regularly returns to Hollowell SC to run one of the club’s Sunday youth groups. He has led both junior and adult sailing courses, taken all ages out for taster sessions, and assisted with the adult refresher coaching.

In its citation for the award, the club said: “Henry can always be depended on to turn up and relates well to all ages and is a calm and effective instructor. The club’s hugely successful children’s Pirates Day would not be possible without his leadership, and in 2021 he won a club award for having volunteered more often than anyone else. Patient and understanding, Henry will go the extra mile to help those who are struggling to progress their sailing. Thanks to his efforts, many of his younger sailors have now gained the skills and confidence to compete at regional and national levels.”

Henry said: "I'm so happy to be recognised with an RYA Young Volunteer award, I have always enjoyed instructing but also seeing the amazing progress that everyone has made, and the fun that they can now have on the water together, with the same benefits that it had for me when I was younger. I am extremely grateful for being nominated and for all the help and support from the people I have instructed with at the club."

Hollowell Sailing Club offers courses and activities for all ages.

RYA CEO Sara Sutcliffe MBE said: “Our sport relies so much on the goodwill and skills of volunteers at every level, without whom the opportunities to get involved in boating would be greatly reduced. It’s so humbling to hear of the many examples of selfless commitment our award recipients have shown – in many cases spanning decades – and they represent many thousands more who give their time to support boating in whatever way, great or small. Our grateful thanks go to them all.”