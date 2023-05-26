Head coach Sadler offers up no excuses as Steelbacks are thrashed by Durham

Chris Lynn was dismissed off the third ball of the match (Picture: Peter Short)

The head coach accepted his team suffered 'a poor night' as they suffered a second straight home defeat, with the visitors dominating the match from virtually ball one.

Chris Lynn and skipper David Willey, in his 250th T20 appearance, were both dismissed inside the first three overs as the Steelbacks slumped to two for two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And despite an excellent 52 from Ricardo Vasconcelos, who was supported by Saif Zaib (28) in a partnership of 62, they were bowled out for just 137.

It was a bad night for David Willey and his team (Picture: Peter Short)

Leg-spinner Nathan Sowter was the instigator of yet another bewildering County batting collapse, as he claimed career-best figures of five for 15 to send the Steelbacks spinning from 98 for three to 115 for eight.

Durham opener Graham Clark then quickly dispelled any hopes of a County comeback with the ball, as he hammered the second over of the innings, bowled by Josh Cobb, for 24, with the visitors sprinting to 77 without loss at the end of the powerplay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They raced to victory at 141 for none after just 13.2 overs, with the impressive Clark driving a straight four off Saif Zaib to win the match and also bring up his first T20 century, ending the innings unbeaten on 102.

To rub salt into the Steelbacks' gaping wounds, they even managed to spill a clutch of catches in the deep as the fielding became a little ragged.

"That was a poor night and disappointing, we got outbatted, outbowled and outfielded," admitted Sadler.

"It can happen in T20 and it happened to us tonight, unfortunately, we were below par.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought Vasco and Saif did really under pressure. They played really well and got a platform, and at the 10-over mark, even though we were slightly down on runs, we were in a position to launch a bit of an attack.

"But both of those got out, we had two new batters at the crease, and then it unfolds from there. It was a disappointing night."

Sadler also had words of praise for Durham's Clark though, as he said: "He played beautifully and fair play to him, he came out with that intent and from ball one he put us under pressure.

"He deserved to go away with a hundred after smacking to all parts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sometimes when you have a low score to defend you need to take early wickets, but they came out and smacked it in the powerplay and to be honest the game was probably gone after two or three overs.

"Look, other than the Saif and Vasco partnership, there are no positives."