Head coach Sadler happy to bide his time over Northants' player recruitment for 2024

Northants are still on the lookout for new players ahead of the 2024 campaign.

The majority of the squad have reported back to the County Ground to begin the long winter of pre-season, including new signings George Scrimshaw and George Bartlett.

Teenage fast bowler Raph Weatherall has also been promoted to the senior ranks from the club's academy.

Prithvi Shaw will return to Northants in 2024 to play first-class and 50-over cricket from June onwards

But so far it has been a case of evolution rather than revolution as far as the squad is concerned.

A small group of players left the club at the end of the summer, with Tom Taylor joining Worcestershire, fringe first teamers Hassan Azad and Harry Gouldstone being released, and Simon Kerrigan, Gareth Berg and Graham White all retiring from playing.

Head coach John Sadler is relaxed about how his squad is shaping up, but says he is always open to recruiting new talent should the opportunity arise.

And he is also working on which overseas signings the club will make for 2024, with Indian ace Prithvi Shaw already contracted and registered to play for the club in red ball and 50-over cricket from June onwards.

Northants went down the Australian route last season with only mixed and limited success, recruiting Sam Whiteman for the red ball and 50-over competitions and Chris Lynn and AJ Tye for the Blast.

There were also short three-match stints at the start of the summer for bowlers Chris Tremain and Jordan Buckingham.

It remains to be seen who the County will try and attract next summer, and a lot will depend on the type of players skippers Luke Procter and David Willey want to bring in.

"We are always on the lookout for new people," said the head coach.

"We have the two Georges joining us which will give us some fresh energy and high skill levels in different areas, which is good.

"We are also looking at the overseas signings for next year, so we will have a chat with the captains and see what are the best fits for us, as we have had a couple of people move on and retire.

"So we will look at the balance of the squad and see what we need.