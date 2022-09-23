Head coach Sadler delighted as Northants secure top flight safety

And that's because he and his team had learned earlier in the day they had secured their LV= Insurance County Championship Division One safety - with a game to spare.

Warwickshire's defeat at rock-bottom Gloucestershire on Thursday means Northants are mathematically safe from the drop, and will once again be doing battle with the cream of English cricket in 2023.

"We are safe and what a feeling it is," said Sadler.

Head coach John Sadler has guided Northants to division one safety in his first season in charge at the County Ground

"We still want to finish in the top six, but if someone had been offered this position at the start of the year, we would have snapped their hand off."

The ECB published their controversial 'high performance review' yesterday, putting forward their plan to cut the top division in English first-class cricket to six teams from 10 from 2024.

And although changes to the Championship structure are sure to happen down the line, in some form or other, things are set to stay as they are for next summer, and that is music to Sadler's ears.

"Credit to the players, the coaching staff and everyone involved at the club," said the 40-year-old, who took over head coach duties from David Ripley in the winter.

"We have some tired minds and bodies up there in the dressing room because the lads have played a lot of cricket and I can't fault any of them.

"They have given their all every single day and that's all we can ask.

"I am buzzing that, structure permitting, we will be playing first division cricket again next season.

"We have become a difficult side to beat, which we talked about, and if that happens you are going to put yourself in a position to win games.

"We have some work to do in this one. But overall, it is a great achievement to be where we are and I am delighted."

Northants certainly do have some work to do with the bat against Somerset, as they will go into Friday's final day trailing by 401 runs, after the home side eased to 277 for one in their second innings, with both Tom Abell and Tom Lammonby hitting unbeaten centuries.

A declaration won't be far away from Somerset, who need to beat Northants to secure their own division one safety.