Head coach Sadler calls for Northants to show 'fight' in battle against relegation

​In what head coach Sadler admitted was a must-win encounter against Kent at the County Ground, Northants were thrashed by an innings and 15 runs by the side that started the match just one place and 10 points above them in the table.

After scoring just 237 first up and then allowing Kent to pile up 621, the County were way off the pace despite mustering an improved 369 in the second innings to lose with two sessions to spare.

The defeat leaves Northants rock-bottom and a hefty 33 points adrift of safety with half of the red ball season played, and means that only a win will do in their next clash against second-from-bottom Middlesex at Merchant Taylors' School in Northwood (July 10).

Kent players celebrate the second innings dismissal of Emilio Gay during their innings-and-15-runs victory at the County Ground this week (Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images)

It has been a terrible first-class campaign for Sadler and Northants so far, with the heavy loss to Kent the fourth defeat by an innings or more in their past five matches.

The County have managed just one batting point all season, meaning they have surpassed 250 in the first innings of a match just once (a stat matched by Middlesex), while their bowling bonus point tally of 17 is the lowest in the division.

A look at the individual player batting records makes for unpleasant viewing.

Rob Keogh has scored a century and three half-centuries to top the batting averages with 39.18, and he is only one of three players with an average of 30-plus - the others being Saif Zaib (36.14) and Australian import Sam Whiteman (32.66).

Northants head coach John Sadler (Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images)

The stats of some of the other batters are poor, with the likes of Ricardo Vasconcelos (17.57), Hassan Azad (14.80), Emilio Gay (10.16) and Lewis McManus (9.40) really struggling.

Things are going to have to drastically improve the second half of the season if the County are going to extend their stay in the top flight, and Sadler wants his players to rediscover the grit and determination that saw them avoid the drop last summer.

Reflecting on the loss to Kent, Sadler told nccc.co.uk: "We have been outplayed, and it is very disappointing. It was a game that we had to win, and we trained well and did everything right.

"We prepped well, we picked the right side, but we came up short."

Northants did at least show a bit of spirit on the final morning as they recorded their highest total of the season so far, with Jack White (59) and Ben Sanderson (46) both hitting career bests, but Sadler admitted it was all 'too little, too late'.

"We spoke about it and the fact the lack of first innings runs had put us behind the game," said the head coach. "We spoke about showing some fight.

"This team has been good at fighting, really fighting and grafting together over the past 18 months, and we have not done it enough this season. So it was nice to see it, but it was unfortunately too little, too late."

Middlesex are the only team Northants have beaten this season, and Sadler knows they need to repeat the trick when the teams meet next week.

And it could be a clutch of those out-of-form first teamers are involved in the second team's four-day clash with Worcestershire at Geddington CC that starts on Monday (July 2).

"The Middlesex game is another massive match," said Sadler.

"It is an outground, and we are doing a bit of research to find out what it is going to be like down there.

"We have had a lot of dry weather, so it is probably going to be one that turns, but it will be a decent pitch. I know it is a high profile school down there so I am sure it will be good.

