Head coach Sadler admits Steelbacks 'didn't have any answers' to Bears' spin attack

Chris Lynn was dismissed for one from just three balls (Picture: Peter Short)

The head coach was left disappointed as his side failed to chase down the home side's very modest 137 all out, with left-arm wrister spinner Freddie Heldreich starring with a career-best four for 27.

Playing on a wicket that was hosting its third match in the space of a week, the Bears then immediately turned to their own spin options straight away, and the Steelbacks couldn't cope as they crumbled to defeat, mustering just 107 for nine in reply.

There were three wickets apiece for England off-spinner Moen Ali and fellow off-break bowler Dan Mousley, and one apiece for Aussie spinner Glenn Maxwell and left-arm twirler Danny Briggs.

AJ Tye top scored with a late counter-attacking 28 after Northants had slumped to 76 for eight, with Saif Zaib making 25 from 29 balls.

It was a tough night for Sadler and his team, and he said: "We were delighted at half-time. I thought we bowled well, I thought we picked the right team, I thought we assessed conditions well.

"The second half, the plans were there but we just got outskilled.

"I think in our powerplay we bowled a bit more seam which was fine at the time, the in hindsight in the second innings they get to take the pace off pretty much straight away.

"They bowled 16 or 17 overs of spin, and that was the difference.

"They got on top of us in the powerplay and then we looked like we just didn't have any answers going in against high quality spin, and they had three international spinners in their team."

And on that batting collapse, he added: "The plan was to take strong options and play strong cricket shots.

"We wanted to have a look and then play how we always do, and if Lynny (Chris Lynn) gets in and gets going he is going to take teams on, and I though Emilio (Gay) started beautifully against the seam, played a couple of strong shots and got us going.

"But then spin came on and it was a different story.

"The plans were there and they were good, but we have been outskilled."