Head coach Lehmann hails return to Northants of 'magnificent asset' Chahal

Head coach Darren Lehmann has hailed the return of 'magnificent asset' Yuzvendra Chahal to Northants next summer.

After County Ground stints in both 2024 and 2025, the Indian leg-spinner has agreed to come back for a third spell next summer.

The 35-year-old has put pen to paper on a deal that will see him available to play in the second half of Northants' Rothesay County Championship Division Two campaign, as well as the duration of the Metro Bank One Day Cup.

After a very successful first spell at Wantage Road in 2024 that saw Chahal take 19 wickets in just four matches at 21.01, this season wasn't as eye-catching or productive, with the Indian international's 12 first-class wickets across three games costing 46 apiece.

Chahal also claimed only six wickets at more than 50 in six One Day Cup matches, but Lehmann says he saw more than enough to know Chahal can have a big role to play next summer, and not just with the ball in hand.

“Yuzi is a magnificent asset to this squad," said the Australian.

"His record across his career speaks for itself and he brings so much class and experience to the group. I loved working with him this year and am excited to go again in 2026.

“For young spinners in the group like Nirvan Ramesh and Stuart van der Merwe, having Yuzi around to guide them will be a huge plus for their game.”

Chahal has undoubted class and pedigree, having taken 217 wickets for India across ODI and T20 formats in a seven-year international career, and he is delighted to be coming back to the County Ground - a place he calls 'home'.

“I am so excited to carry on my journey with Northamptonshire," said Chahal.

"It feels like home to me and I love playing my cricket here. We have a great squad, and I am excited to push for more success next year.”

Chahal is the second overseas signing to be announced by the club, with Australian pace bowler Harry Conway already having been confirmed to be arriving for the first seven matches of the Championship campaign in 2026.