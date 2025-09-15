Head coach Lehmann explains Scrimshaw’s late introduction on Blast Finals Day

Northants Steelbacks head coach Darren Lehmann

Head coach Darren Lehmann has explained the reasoning behind George Scrimshaw's late introduction to the attack during the Steelbacks' six-wicket Vitality Blast semi-final defeat to Hampshire Hawks.

Former England man Scrimshaw went into the last four clash at Edgbaston as joint-second leading wicket-taker in the competition alongside team-mate Ben Sanderson, having claimed 26 scalps.

But the pace bowler wasn't handed the ball until the 16th over of the 18-over contest, by which time the game was done following Chris Lynn's brutal 15th-over assault on the leg-spin of Lloyd Pope that produced 30 runs as he battered five sixes in five balls.

It meant Hawks needed just eight to win from the final 18 balls, and they got those off the only four deiveries bowled by the former Derbyshire fast bowler.

Asked about Scrimshaw's delayed introduction to the fray, Lehmann admitted the team plans were scuppered by that incredible 30-run over, and said: "That was more of a match-up thing, as obviously with the way Lynn plays, he gives fast bowling a good hit.

"It was one of those things for us, we play match-up cricket wherever we can, and Scrimshaw didn't get enough to play with. That is what it is.

"Spin was doing the trick, aside from that one over from Pope, and pace off was working with Ravi (Bopara) and Saif (Zaib).

"It was a case of taking the pace off the ball and targeting the stumps and we did that, barring one over. We needed to get Lynn's wicket, and we were a wicket or too short. That's all it was."

Pope's first three overs had seen him take one for 21, but it then all went wrong for the Australian, and Lehmann felt for this countryman.

"Lloyd's first three overs were unbelievable, and we just felt that was a crunch time to try and win the game," said the head coach.

"He just got it slightly wrong, which you can do in these games, and Lynn can change things can't he?

"It's just what happens sometimes, and the fact is when Lynn gets going you have to get him out, and Lloyd is a wicket-taker.

"Lloyd just didn't attack the stumps as he would have liked."