Northants head coach Darren Lehmann

"I don't think I have been as excited as this since I took on my first coaching role."

Darren Lehmann admits he did not know too much about too many of the Northants players when he accepted the invitation to become the head coach at the County Ground - but he is thrilled by what he has seen so far.

The former Australia coach was appointed the new County supremo back in October, and arrived in the UK in the middle of February to start work in earnest.

He has a great opportunity to really get to know his new players over the next week or so, with the squad having jetted off to South Africa on Friday for a pre-season warm-weather training camp.

With the new season less than a month away, Lehmann, his coaching team and the squad will have the perfect opportunity to find out about each other while in Stellenbosch, but Lehmann says he has already been impressed by 'a group of fantastic young men'.

Asked if he knew much about the Northants players, Lehmann admitted: "The coaches have filled me in, but I only knew a couple of the players from watching their performances in the Blast.

"I asked them all to be back towards the end of February, and they all came back and we are all in and I am getting to know them.

"They are a group of fantastic young men, really good, and I don't think I have been as excited as this since I took on my first coaching role.

"It is more about the fact you see the smile on their faces.

"I understand the pressures of the game, indeed I understand those better than most I suppose, the good and the bad, but we are just trying to get better as a group.

"We are here to enjoy it and make sure we play well, represent the club, the county, your family and the fans."

Lehmann, who has coached at the top level around the world, has inherited a squad that he feels has a decent blend of youth and experience, but admits the input of old heads such as red-ball skipper Luke Procter, Ben Sanderson, Blast skipper David Willey, Luke McManus and Rob Keogh is going to be crucial.

And he is challenging the group as a whole, young and old, to hit the ground running when the season starts in April, and to go out and give the international selectors a nudge or two.

"I am happy to have young players, as long as you have experience with it," said Lehmann. "There are going to be learning periods for all of our young players, and our experienced players as well.

"I will challenge our experienced players and say, why can't they make a lot of runs or take a lot of wickets and represent England?

"If you are making lots of runs and taking lots of wickets and we are winning games, then people stand up and take notice.

"And that is what we want, we want people around the country to go 'yeah, he's a good player' or 'he's gone to another level'.

"It can be done, and it doesn't matter if you are old or young, it is just about trying to get better."