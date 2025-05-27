Head coach Alleyne confident Gloucestershire would have chased down target

Gloucestershire head coach Mark Alleyne

Head coach Mark Alleyne insisted he was confident his Gloucestershire side would have got the runs to claim victory in their Rothesay County Championship Division Two clash with Northants if the rain had stayed away.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The four-day match at Wantage Road was called off after tea on Monday, with the visitors sitting on 214 for six in pursuit of 350 to win.

They had lost their entire top order, but Alleyne insisted that his side would still have gone for the win if they had been allowed back out to bat - and that he is confident his side would have got the job done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think chasing 350 was a more than fair declaration, both sides had a good opportunity to win the game," said Alleyne.

“Our intention was to go all the way and in terms of run-rate, all was going well – we’d probably just lost one or two wickets more than we would have liked at that stage but we were still keen on giving it a go for those last 20 overs or so.

“For me and for any coach, it’s the enterprise of the lads in the team that gives you the confidence to play in this way.

“There were times earlier in the season when we were a little more conservative, but we feel we’re playing well enough now to take a few chances to win matches.

"Our declaration on day three was based on that premise."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The draw ensured Gloucestershire sit fourth in the table as the red-ball campaign hits the halfway stage.

They are 16 points and one place above Northants, which leaves them 20 points behind Derbyshire in the second promotion spot.

“We’re a little bit shy of where we’d ideally like to be, but we’re only halfway through," said Alleyne.

"We feel as though we’ve got the group and the minerals to attack the last seven games.”

Quotes courtesy of Ben Kosky