Harpole Bowls Club is recruiting for new members...here's everything you need to know about joining
We are Recruiting!
Short Mat. Just come along to one of our weekly roll up sessions:-
Tuesday and Thursday mornings, 10:00am till 12:00. Tuesday and Thursday evenings, 7:30pm till 9:30.
Outdoor Green. Come along to our OPEN DAY on Sunday April 30th, any time between 10:30am and 4:00pm OR
Come along to a FREE COACHING SESSION, any Wednesday evening during May starting at 7:00pm.
Bowls & coaching provided. Bring flat soled footwear please; Refreshments available; Ample Parking; Outdoor green & indoor short mat. New members welcome.
One of our coaches or experienced bowlers will meet you and show you around our facilities before introducing you to a set of bowls. After some basic instruction, you will have the chance to have a go at delivering your bowls. To make it fun, we use various targets and aids to help you improve your skills. By coming to our free coaching sessions on Wednesday evenings, you will be able to build on your skills as you practice alongside other “newbies”.
It will also be an opportunity to meet club members and enjoy time in the bar after practice.
COME ALONG AND “Give Bowls a Try.”
For more information about the club go to:- www.harpolebowlsclub.com