Guthrie says Northants still 'in the game' as they look to build on slim lead against Lancashire

Liam Guthrie in action for Northants against Lancashire (Picture: Peter Short)

Liam Guthrie believes Northants are 'definitely in the game' as they head into day three of the Rothesay County Championship Division Two clash with Lancashire on Sunday (start 11am).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The County will resume their second innings on 140 for six, a lead of just 102 runs, but Guthrie is confident he and the rest of the lower order can get enough runs on the board to put Lancashire under pressure when they start their chase.

The visitors have probably had the best of things over the first two days, but Northants have hung in there to at least give themselves a chance, although the final over dismissial of Luke McManus on Saturday was undoubtedly a huge setback after the team had battled back well from 65 for four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier, dropped catches proved very costly as Lancashire were allowed to make 276 in their first innings, a lead of 38, with five chances being spilled, with two of those allowing Australian international Marcus Harris to go on and make a crucial 121.

For Northants, skipper Luke Procter and Harry Conway both claimed three wickets, while Guthrie took two for 72, including Matty Hurst for 59.

Saif Zaib will carry a lot of Northants' hopes on his shoulders as he will walk out on Sunday morning unbeaten on 26 from 81 balls, and he will be aiming to get his side to a competitive total, along with the final four batters of Calvin Harrison, Ben Sanderson, Guthrie and Conway.

Those final four wickets put on 171 in the first innings to rescue Northants from 67 for six, and something similar on Sunday would be just what the doctor ordered!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a bit frustrating to lose that wicket at the end there," admitted Guthrie, who made 43 in the first innings.

"But I think we come back on Sunday morning and rebuild again, a couple of good partnerships, and then hopefully get ourselves to a fighting score in the fourth innings.

"I mean, 200-plus would be nice, but we'll see what the batters and the bowlers can do.

“Saif has already faced a lot of balls in the innings, so if he can hang around and the bowlers can bat around him, then hopefully we can get to a good total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's an interesting wicket, because I think it's flattened out a bit, but I think with the new ball, it's still doing enough if you put it in the right areas.

"So, in this current innings, the ball is a bit softer now, so if we can cash in before they get the new ball, potentially.

"In both of the home games this season so far, the ball has been doing a fair bit, and there's always enough in it for the bowlers.

"So, if we can get a good total on Sunday, then we're definitely in the game."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the County's dropped catches, the Australian left-hander was in philosophical mood.

“I mean, the dropped catches are a bit frustrating," said Guthrie. "I know the fielders don't mean to drop them at all, but that happens in cricket sometimes.

"Some days, they'll catch them all, and some days will drop some."