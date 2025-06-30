Guthrie says Northants have to be 'patient' and 'boring' to keep hosts Kent in their sights

Liam Guthrie claimed two wickets for Northants on day one against Kent (Picture: Peter Short)

Liam Guthrie admits Northants are going to have to be 'patient' and 'boring' with the ball in hand to try and contain Kent on day two of their Rothesay County Championship Division Two clash at Canterbury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The home side will resume their first innings on 325 for four, with Northants enduring a tough day in the field at The Spitfire Ground after losing the toss.

There were half-centuries for Ben Comption (66), skipper Daniel Bell-Drummond (66no) and Tawanda Muyeye (58) as Kent enjoyed a strong day with the bat, with Guthrie the pick of the Northants attack, claiming two for 54 from 16 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A mixture of a very flat pitch and the Kookaburra ball ensured bowling was a grind for Luke Procter and his players, with a single wicket apiece for the recalled Dom Leech and Justin Broad.

The Northants skipper used seven different bowlers over the day, with Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, playing the first game of his second stint as an overseas player with the County, finishing with nought for 72 from 25 overs.

And although Kent will be happy with the position they are in going into day two, Guthrie believes Northants can also be satisfied with their efforts.

“We ended the day in a pretty good spot considering they got off to a quick start in the morning," said the Australian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think we pegged it back really well, got our lines a bit straight and made our length a bit fuller rather than short and ended up in a decent spot at the end of the day.

“Obviously if you get a set batsman out (Compton) on one of those wickets you can bring the run rate down a lot, or a bit.

"Yeah, it was a good effort by the lads I think, once we got the breakthrough wickets we sort of squeezed them and put pressure back on them.

“It’s a nice batting wicket definitely and we’ve just to keep grinding away, be a bit boring and be a bit patient, get here in the morning and keep grinding away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s not ideal (the surface for a Kookaburra game) but we’ve got to find other ways to get wickets and be really patient because on these wickets with the Kookaburra ball and it can be really difficult at times, especially if the batsmen get in.”

Kent opener Compton praised the efforts of the Northants attack.

“Yeah, I actually thought the whole day they actually bowed really well," said Compton. "They were very tight.

"They realised the pitch is quite slow and it wasn't going to create any immediate problems for batters in the sense of level of threat, but it was hard to score because it was quite slow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So, I think Northants recognised that quite early and credit them for bowling well. I think they hung in there.”

The day had begun with an immaculately observed minute’s silence for Wayne Larkins, the former Northants and England opener, who has passed away at the age of 71.

Both sides also wore black armbands in his honour.

Quotes courtesy of Fred Atkins