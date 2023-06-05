Greyhound Derby 2023: Swords Rex breaks the 29-second barrier again to conclude Round Two

Irish trained Swords Rex stole the show in Round Two of the Star Sports English Greyhound Derby on Saturday night at Towcester Racecourse when winning his second qualifying heat.

The Graham Holland trained two-year-old remains favourite to win greyhound racing’s most prestigious prize at the Northamptonshire venue on Saturday, July 1, after winning his first qualifying heats back-to-back in impressive style.

Swords Rex clocked 28.95 seconds – an average speed of 38.63mph – when beating Beepers Lariat and Jet Stream Wind in Heat 10, and assistant trainer Nicky Holland was thrilled with the outcome.

Swords Rex with Nicky Holland following Saturday's triumphant Round Two run

The Holland kennel also advanced defending champion Romeo Magico, Romeo Hanzo, Gaytime Nemo, Ballyhimikin Leo, Clona Duke and Jacktavern Bella to Round Three, which takes place on Saturday, June 10.

“It was a very pleasing run from Swords Rex,” said Nicky. “He started really well and made the race his own. He’s in Round Three, and that’s all that matters – it’s exciting.

“He will run his line no matter where he is drawn, he’s a clever dog and if he can get to the rail at the first turn he will and if there are dogs on inside, he’ll keep in his lane.

“We’re delighted for the owners and overall we’re pleased with how the competition is going. Cryptopunk missed his break last night, Romeo Hanzo we’re very pleased with and Badger (Romeo Magico) left us lost for words again.

“Gaytime Nemo ran brilliant too. He hit trouble at the first turn but ran on strong to qualify.”

Other Round Two highlights included a Heat One win for Signet Goofy, who remains unbeaten, plus Seamus Cahill trained Maree Champion and Patrick Janssens’ Romeo Command winning heats three and four respectively.

Janssens’ fortune soon turned when kennel favourite and last year’s semi finalist Lautaro picked up a career ending injury in his qualifier. The three-year-old was badly checked on the second turn with his retirement announced hours later.

