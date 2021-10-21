Graeme White stays on at Steelbacks after signing 'multi-role contract'

Graeme White has signed a new contract at Northamptonshire

The 34-year-old has put pen to paper on a new 'multi-role contract' with the club he first played for in 2007, and will mix playing with a batch of training roles under new head coach John Sadler.

It means White will remain a key member of the Steelbacks' white ball teams in the Vitality T20 Blast and Royal London One Day Cup, as well as becoming the head coach of the club's second team.

The left-arm spinner will also be employed as the club's lead fielding coach, and also the spin bowling coach.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m really looking forward to 2022, I still feel like I’ve got a lot left in me to contribute in the T20s and to help get the club close to winning that trophy again.” said White, who was part of the Steelbacks team that won the tournament in 2016.

“It’s going to be an interesting year with a few new things on my plate, but I’m excited to still be part of the club I’ve been with for such a long time.”

White was the the Steelbacks' leading wicket-takers in the the 2021 Blast, and also claimed the title of all-time leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket for the club.

He did spend three years with Nottinghamshire, but still is the longest-serving member of the squad, and has made 172 appearances for Northamptonshire across all formats.

New head coach Sadler said: ““The second XI role is one of the most crucial roles in the club.

"Having to manage many players, at different stages of their career and under different pressures is important to get right.

"Graeme has the skill set, the character and the temperament to manage these players whilst still being able to assist them with their cricket