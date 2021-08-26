GOLD! Northampton swimmer Maisie Summers-Newton grabs glory in Paralympics

Northampton swimmer Maisie Summers-Newton has struck gold at the Paralympics in Tokyo - and set a new world record!

By Jeremy Casey
Thursday, 26th August 2021, 10:21 am
Updated Thursday, 26th August 2021, 10:22 am
Northampton's Maisie Summers-Newton celebrates winning her gold medal

The teenager secured an impressive victory in the SM6 200m individual medley final on Thursday morning, breaking the world record in the process.

The 19-year-old Northampton Swimming Club ace produced a stunning performance to see off the challenge of Ukraine’s Yelyzaveta Mereshko, having hit the front halfway through the race.

Summers-Newton's GB team-mate Ellie Simmonds was fifth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

More to follow