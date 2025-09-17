Gloucestershire coach Alleyne 'playing to win' on final day of rain-ruined clash with Northants

Gloucestershire haed coach Mark Alleyne

Gloucestershire head coach Mark Alleyne says he is 'not interested' in batting for bonus points and allowing the Rothesay County Championship Division Two clash against Northants to be played out as a bore draw at Bristol on Thursday.

But he admits it is going to be tricky to try and manufacture a final day result after seeing the best part of two days of cricket wiped out in the west country.

After day one was a complete washout, most of day two was able to be played before the wet weather returned on day three on Wednesday, with just 25 overs of play possible.

The weather forecast is much more encouraging for Thursday, but going into the final day, Gloucestershire are 158 for five in reply to Northants' 206 all out.

That is a deficit of 48, and Alleyne admits he and opposite number Darren Lehmann may have to get creative to keep the match alive.

"We've closed the gap on Northants, which leaves the game in a stranger place than if we were 140 behind," admitted the Gloucester head coach.

"We're not interested in the bonus points - we'll be playing the game tomorrow to win it, and there are a couple of scenarios that could unfold.

"The easiest thing to do would be to declare and then see if Northants would be interested in setting us a total.

"But that would probably be around 240, which would require them to get another 200 runs, and that would mean scoring 450 in a day on that pitch, which is probably unlikely.

"The other option is to trust Graeme van Buuren and Jack Taylor to get us 60 in front and then bowl them out in 50 overs. But I really need to think about it."

Van Buuren is 28 not out and Taylor 24 not out, with the pair having so far put on 51 for the sixth wicket, and Northants may be handicapped by the fact skipper Luke Procter could again be unable to bowl due to injury, as was the case on Wednesday.

That meant more work for young fast bowler Ben Whitehouse, and he took up the challenge, finishing with two 39 from 10 overs, with the highlight of the day the delivery that knocked Ollie Price's middle stump out of the ground.

"It was sad for Luke that he wasn't able to get out there and bowl, but it meant I came on earlier and had more of a chance," said Whitehouse.

"I felt good, was happy with my rhythm and was delighted when that middle stump went cartwheeling to send back Ollie Price. I think I'll be replaying that one a few times!"

And on the match situation, Whitehouse feels it is unlikely there will be a result, but isn't ye ruling that out.

"It's frustrating that the rain has thwarted us again, but it looks as though there will be a chance to get a full day in tomorrow," said the 23-year-old.

"If we can turn up in the morning, take a couple of quick wickets and then get through the tail quickly, you never know.

"I wouldn't rule out the prospect of a result just yet, although the draw does look the most likely outcome."

Quotes courtesy of Andrew Stockhausen