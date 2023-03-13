Girls Rugby kicks off at Northampton Casuals with U12s first-ever home game

In their first ever home game last Sunday, Northampton Casuals RFC’s Under 12’s Girls’ team faced a combined opposition from Bugbrooke and Long Buckby. Both teams put on a fantastic display of energetic and exciting rugby!

Both sides fielded fledgling teams, many of whom only picked up a rugby ball for the first time in the last six months. For the supporters, a competitive and entertaining game of rugby was on display, with all players committing to tackles and rucks, and putting in to practice hard straight running.

Northampton Casuals Girls team faced Bugbrooke and Long Buckby

Olivia Wilding for Casuals made some strong breaks through the pack to score several tries and displayed firm defence skills with some solid tackling. Scrum half and captain Ella Humphreys had an astounding game, scoring several tries thanks to her incisive running and providing excellent on-field leadership.

Scarlett Dillon-Davies at fly half commanded the backs with vigour, and played a great defensive game with strong tackles. She was also able to break several tackles to score a number of tries.

Contesting the ball in hooker position was Autumn Smith, who showed great controlled aggression in defence to win the ball back from the opposition’s hands and recycle it quickly, enabling Casuals to capitalise and go back on the front foot. Working alongside Autumn was Violet Smith, who showed skill and pace in making valuable metres for Casuals.

Bugbrooke and Long Buckby’s Bella Woods was a stand out player for the opposition. With the final score 13-12 to the visitors, it was a close and excellent game displaying a very exciting future for girls rugby at all the clubs involved.

