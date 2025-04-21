Frustration for Northants as rain calls an early halt to Derbyshire clash

Rain ensured no play was possible on the final day of Northants' County Championship clash at Derby

Persistent rain scuppered Northants' chances of claiming a first win of the season as day four of their Rothesay County Championship Division Two clash was a complete washout.

The wet weather delayed the start at the County Ground in Derby on Monday, and with things failing to improve, the umpires decided to call the match off at lunchtime.

It will be a huge frustration for Northants, who were in a strong position to try and push for a win as the home side were due to resume their second innings on 202 for three, a lead of just nine runs.

The silver lining for head coach Darren Lehmann is that this was another performance with plenty of positives to take from it, with bat and ball.

Northants rattled up a huge 500 for eight in their first innings, and there was a career-best innings of 150 from skipper Luke Procter, as well as a second successive for Saif Zaib, who clubbed 105 from just 90 balls.

There was also a return to form with the bat for opener Ricardo Vasconcelos, who made 82, and strong contributions from Rob Keogh (51) and Justin Broad, who hit 46 from just 27 balls to help Northants claim maximum bonus points.

Broad also had a good game with the ball, snaring four for 60 in Derbyshire's first innings, with Procter and Liam Guthrie snatching three wickets apiece.

It was harder work second time around, but Dom Leech claimed a couple of wickets following his recall to the side in place of Raphy Weatherall.

Leg-spinner Calvin Harrison failed to match his exploits from his debut for the County at Lancashire last week, when he took 11 wickets in the match, and was wicketless on this occasion.

His two-match loan spell from Nottinghamshire is now complete.

Northants are without a fixture in the next round of matches that start on Friday, and return to action on May 2 when they travel to Grace Road to take on Leicestershire.

That will be a third away match in a row for Northants, who don't return to the County Ground until May 9 when they entertain Lancashire – more than a month since their opening home game ended in defeat against Kent.

Result: Derbyshire (12 pts) 307 & 202-3 drew with Northants (16 pts) 500-8 dec.