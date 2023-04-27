Stephen Peters (left) pictured with chairman Gavin Warren (centre) and Nigel Felton

The 44-year-old has rejoined the County eight years after he retired as player, and will take up a role as a non-executive director, chairing the club's 'Cricket Strategy Committee'.

Peters is joining the board in place of former fellow Northants opening batter Nigel Felton, who has been in the position since 2007.

“I’m delighted to be joining the board alongside some fantastically committed individuals who give so much time and energy to the club,” said Peters.

Stephen Peters played for Northants for 10 years before retiring in 2015

“This club quickly became my favourite ‘home’ as a player.

"My passion for all things Northamptonshire has remained the same to this day, and will continue into the future.

“I look forward to continuing the excellent work done by Nigel Felton and others over the last few years, particularly on the cricket front, whilst providing my own take and opinions.”

Peters made more than 200 appearances for Northamptonshire across all formats, scoring nearly 11,000 runs and was awarded his County Cap in 2007.

He joined the club from Worcestershire in 2006, having moved to New Road from his native Essex in 2002, and was a consistent and reliable performer.

Peters was named the club's first-class skipper in 2013, a role he took on for two years before handing over the reins to Alex Wakely.

His last game for Northants was against Derbyshire in the County Championship in July, 2015, after which he announced his retirement from the sport at the age of 36.

His first-class record at the County was an impressive one, scoring 8,832 runs including 22 centuries and 43 half-centuries. His average for the club over a 10-year period was 38.73.

The outgoing Felton said: "It has been an absolute pleasure being involved in the development and success enjoyed by Northamptonshire County Cricket Club over the past 16 years, working closely with David Capel, David Ripley and more recently John Sadler.

“I look forward to watching the ongoing progress of the club on and off the field and wish everyone involved all the very best as I step down.”

Chairman Gavin Warren praised Felton for his contribution, and also welcomed Peters back to his old hunting ground.

“Nigel’s contribution to club since he has arrived has been phenomenal, he has such an eye for talent and identifying players and he’s overseen great success at the club," said Warren.

“The club owe a huge debt of gratitude to him and good luck to him for the future, I’m sure we’ll still see him around Wantage Road fairly often.

“It’s going to be great to see Stephen back at the ground.

