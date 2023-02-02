Former Northants fast bowler Brandon Glover snapped up by Vitality Blast rivals

The South African-born Netherlands international has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the north east county, having been released by the County at the end of the 2022 campaign.

Glover spent three years on the books at at Wantage Road, but failed to nail down a first team spot in any format, with the 24-year-old being most used in the Vitality Blast, playing 14 times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 24-year-old made just three competitive appearances for the club in 2022 though, all in the Royal London One Day Cup.

Brandon Glover celebrates claiming a wicket for the Steelbacks in the T20 clash with India at the County Ground last summer

For the Netherlands, Glover has been a more regular starter, taking eight wickets in eight One Day Internationals and 37 wickets in 24 T20 internationals.

Durham are coached by former Netherlands head coach Ryan Campbell, and Glover said: "I'm extremely excited to be joining Durham.

"It presents a new opportunity in a team filled with tremendous players who I can't wait to rub shoulders with.

"I look forward to not only competing on the field but learning off of it. Durham seems like a great place to take my cricket forward with a good group of people.

"I know a few of the guys and have worked with Ryan Campbell before so hopefully I will fit in quickly.

"I can't wait to get going and look forward to helping Durham challenge for trophies in all competitions."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Durham director of cricket Marcus North said: "This is an important part of our recruitment leading into the season.

"Brandon is an exciting cricketer who bowls genuine pace that will not only complement our bowling stocks but add needed depth.

"Brandon joins Durham with a very impressive record in T20 cricket with international and franchise experience but also presents a tremendous amount of potential in longer format."

Durham are due to play the Steelbacks twice in the Vitality Blast this summer, visiting the County Ground on May 26, while Northants go north on June 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Steelbacks also travel to the Riverside for a One Day Cup match on August 13.

Glover is the first of the players released by Northants at the end of last summer to find himself a new first-class county.