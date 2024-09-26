Five-star showing as Northants Basketball Club get new season off to a flyer
In the Junior Men’s National League Midlands Conference, Thunder were too hot for newly-promoted Lincolnshire Panthers in Northampton as they cruised to a 98-49 success.
Thunder led 43-30 at half-time and a 16-2 charge then saw them pull 61-32 clear to effectively seal the victory.
Danielius Jokulis top-scored with 27 points, while Logan Ormshaw, Logan Tanner and Fran Guei all hit double figures.
In the Junior Women’s National League North Conference, Lighting saw off Lancashire Spinners 64-39.
At half-time it was anybody's game as Lightning led 23-17, but the third quarter saw Lightning outscore the Spinners 21-8 to take control.
The scoring was led by rookie Amelia Wesley-Maryan, who dropped 21 points, with support coming from Jenny Oamen.
In the YBL Under 17 Boys' Challenge Cup, Thunder cruised to an 89-45 win at Nuneaton Predators.
Thunder dominated the first three quarters to lead 71-27 and guarantee the win, with Mac Manthanana, Oliwier Andrzejczak, Logan Ormshaw and Wilson Carr all shining.
In the Under 16 Boys' National League Midlands Conference, Thunder hammered Derby Trailblazers II 102-16. Logan Tanner and Anton Kelly led the scoring in what was a rout.
In the U12 Girls' National League South Conference, there was a 76-25 win for Lightning at Solent Kestrels.
A tight first quarter was edged by Lightning 10-9, before they produced a 22-2 run to open up a 43-11 half-time lead and they cruised home from there.
Special mentions to Urte Maldutyte, Everly Burton, Jamilla Burton, Gracie Barrett and Myla and Amelia Riley.
