Five-star showing as Northants Basketball Club get new season off to a flyer

Northants Lightning Under-12s face the camera ahead of their win at Solent Kestrels

Northants Basketball Club got the new season off to a superb start as they claimed five wins out of five.

In the Junior Men’s National League Midlands Conference, Thunder were too hot for newly-promoted Lincolnshire Panthers in Northampton as they cruised to a 98-49 success.

Thunder led 43-30 at half-time and a 16-2 charge then saw them pull 61-32 clear to effectively seal the victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danielius Jokulis top-scored with 27 points, while Logan Ormshaw, Logan Tanner and Fran Guei all hit double figures.

In the Junior Women’s National League North Conference, Lighting saw off Lancashire Spinners 64-39.

At half-time it was anybody's game as Lightning led 23-17, but the third quarter saw Lightning outscore the Spinners 21-8 to take control.

The scoring was led by rookie Amelia Wesley-Maryan, who dropped 21 points, with support coming from Jenny Oamen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the YBL Under 17 Boys' Challenge Cup, Thunder cruised to an 89-45 win at Nuneaton Predators.

Thunder dominated the first three quarters to lead 71-27 and guarantee the win, with Mac Manthanana, Oliwier Andrzejczak, Logan Ormshaw and Wilson Carr all shining.

In the Under 16 Boys' National League Midlands Conference, Thunder hammered Derby Trailblazers II 102-16. Logan Tanner and Anton Kelly led the scoring in what was a rout.

In the U12 Girls' National League South Conference, there was a 76-25 win for Lightning at Solent Kestrels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A tight first quarter was edged by Lightning 10-9, before they produced a 22-2 run to open up a 43-11 half-time lead and they cruised home from there.

Special mentions to Urte Maldutyte, Everly Burton, Jamilla Burton, Gracie Barrett and Myla and Amelia Riley.